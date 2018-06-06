CITY OF TOPPENISH

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

SEPA REVIEW

NOTICE OF APPLICATION: On May 25, 2018 the City of Toppenish re-ceived an Environmental Checklist pursuant to the State of Washington Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) for a proposal by Kathryn Sandstedt for a building demolition. The checklist was determined to be complete and ready for processing on June 4, 2018 and assigned file No. EC-02-2018.

NATURE OF APPLICATION: Demolition of an existing wood frame warehouse building having an overall floor area of approximately 32,600 square feet. The building will be dismantled in phases. The wood framing together with the steel-clad roofing and siding will be recovered and sold. A small office building on the site will not be demolished.

PROJECT LOCATION: At 15 Asotin Avenue. The site in on southwesterly side of Asotin Avenue, south of Lincoln Avenue extended. Yakima County Parcel No. 201003-33901.

OTHER INFORMATION Environmental Documents on file consist of the Environmental Checklist, site plan property line survey, structural engineering report and asbestos survey.

APPLICATION COMMENT PERIOD The environmental checklist will be subject to a 14-day comment period concluding on June 20, 2018. At the conclusion of the comment period the responsible official will consider all comments received and make a threshold determination in accordance with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). This process will determine whether a Determination of Nonsignificance, Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance or Determination of Significance will be issued for this project. Written comments should be sent to:

Responsible Official: William Rathbone,

Title: Community Development Director, SEPA Responsible Official

Address:21 West First Avenue, Toppenish, WA 98948

Project Contact: William Rathbone

Project Information: Phone: (509) 865-7318; Fax (509) 865-1950

Email: William.Rathbone@cityoftoppenish.us

All written comments received prior to the conclusion of the comment period will be considered. Dated this 4th day of June 2018.

/s/William Rathbone

Community Development Director

SEPA Responsible Official

Publish: Daily Sun: June 6, 2018.

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

June 6, 2018