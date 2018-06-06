Delbert Wheeler Sr. Memorial Rodeo results announced

— A senior roper walked away from the Delbert Wheeler Sr. Memorial Rodeo with more purse money than any other cowboy.

The three-day event at the Toppenish Rodeo Grounds was part of the Indian National Finals Rodeo tour.

Photo Gallery Delbert Wheeler Sr. Memorial Rodeo Here are a few photos from the Indian National Finals Rodeo tour stop for the Delbert Wheeler Sr. Memorial Rodeo in Toppenish. The three-day event took place from June 1-3.

Ted Hoyt finished in both second and third places as a header in Senior Team Roping. For his efforts, he won $1,064.83 for second place and $842.99 for third, for a combined pot of $1,907.82.

Young cowboy Bo Tyler Vocu placed in three events, but didn’t take home as much cash.

He took first in Bullriding ($676.80), second in Junior Bulls ($152.28) and fifth in Bareback ($0), for a total cash payout of $829.08.

A few other big-money winners for the weekend include Jake Longbrake, $1,286.67 as a header in Senior Team Roping; Nelson Long, $1,286.67 as a heler in Team Roping; and Wes Dayzie, $1,286.67 as a header in Team Roping.

Here are the Top 5 competitors (Top 6 with money) in each event:

Bareback — 1. Evan Betony, 141, $586.56; 2. Wyatt Betony, 140, $439.92; 3. Jacoby Johns, 135, $293.28; 4. Clay Ramone, 122, $146.64; 5. Bo Tyler Vocu, 121, $0.

Saddle Bronc — 1. Doug Fitzerald, 134, $586.56; 2. Robert Wagner, 132, $439.92; 3. Clayton Curely, 126, $293.28; 4. Stephan James, 70, $146.64; 5. Brent Becenti, 56, $0.

Bullriding — 1. Bo Tyler Vocu, 159, $676.80; 2. Casey Fredericks, 79, $507.80; 3. Peter Tatsey, 74, $338.40; 4. Ethan Weiser, 65, $169.20; 5. Wyatt Betony, 62, $0.

Calf Roping — 1. Britt Givens, 27.13, $708.76; 2. Marty Watson, 29.98, $586.56; Quinton Inman, $31.47, $464.36; 4. Ty Allan Fisher, 33.23, $342.16; 5. Sheldon Jones, 35.36, $219.96; 6. Kordale Secody, 36.48, $122.20.

Ladies Barrels — 1. Sammy Jo Bird, 35.577, $785.09; 2. Kevey Broncho, 35.749, $649.73; 3. Ashley Whatley, 35.808. $514.37; 4. Nyis Collifolower, 35.900, $379.01; 5. Kaelyn Marchand, 36.028, $243.65; 6. Deven Sells, 36.336, $135.36.

Ladies Breakaway — 1. Kylie Gilbert, 9.55, $688.95; 1. Sharon Small, 9.82, $568.51; 3. Danielle Lowman, 17.04, $450.07; 4. Jenna Johnson, 17.07, $331.63; 5. Rayne Bruisedhead, 18.60, $213.19; 6. Courtney Frazier, 3.25, 118.44.

Steer Wrestling — 1. Ty Day Chief, 36.23, $588.82; 2. Derek Azure, 8.05, $487.30; 3. Sterling Small, 16.7, $385.78; 4. Stanley Wentz, 17.27, $284.26; 5. Dax Eagle Bear, 30.64, $182.74; 6. Hazen Herrera, 31.47, $101.52.

Team Roping (Header) — 1. Wes Dayzie, 13.18, $1,286.67; 2. Colin Begay, 13.51, $1,064.83; 3. Gene Harry Jr., 14.07, $842.99; 4. Kyle Little, 22.65, $621.15; 5. Hoss Pepion, 6.68, $399.31; 6. Cody Barney, 6.72, $221.84.

Team Roping (Heeler) — 1. Nelson Long, 13.18, $1,286.67; 2. Denton Begay, 13.51, $1,064.83; 3. Spider Ramone, 14.07, $842.99; 4. Terrace Claw, 22.65, $621.15; 5. Ray Augare, 6.68, $399.31; 6. Cort Herrera, 6.72, $221.84.

Senior Team Roping (Header) — 1. Jake Longbrake, 15.03, $1,286.67; 2. Ted Hoyt, 15.53, $1,064.83; 3. Ted Hoyt, 17.58, $842.99; 4. Rick Watlamet, 19.60, $621.15; 5. Ken Augare, 24.69, $399.31; 6. Rick Watlamet, 26.06, $221. 84.

Senior Team Roping (Heeler) — 1. Lexi Terry, 15.03, $695. 19; 2. Leo Ramone, 15.53, $575.26; Spider Ramone, 17.58, $455.42; 4. Cort Herrera, 19.60, $335.58; 5. Ray Augare, 24.69, $215.73; Joe Moses, 26.06, $119.85.

Senior Breakaway — 1. Cort Herrera, 5.17, $670.60; 2. Ralph Romo, 5.86, $554.98; 3. Allen Fisher, 6.16, $439.36; 4. Melvin Joseph, 6.50, $323.74; 5. Ray Augare, 15.41, $208.12; 6. Carl Johnson, 2.94, $115.62.

Junior Breakaway — 1. Dean Holyan, 7.36, $353.44; 2. Rope Three Irons, 8.96, $265.08; 3. Jaylan Wagner, 11.53, $176.72. 4. Arena Ben, 18.44, $86.36; 5. Colton Zubach, 25.04, $0.

Junior Barrels — 1. Rocksie Marchand, 36.273, $330.88; 2. Lilly Picard, 36.313, $246.16; Cloey Frazier, 36.398, $165.44; 4. Kamron Gilbert, 37.654, $82.72; 5. Isabela Timentwa, 37.666, $0.

Junior Bulls — 1. Brent Becenti, 71, $203.04; 2. Bo Tyler Vocu, 70, $152.28.