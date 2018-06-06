Delbert Wheeler Sr. Memorial Rodeo results announced

TOPPENISH — A senior roper walked away from the Delbert Wheeler Sr. Memorial Rodeo with more purse money than any other cowboy.
The three-day event at the Toppenish Rodeo Grounds was part of the Indian National Finals Rodeo tour.
Here are a few photos from the Indian National Finals Rodeo tour stop for the Delbert Wheeler Sr. Memorial Rodeo in Toppenish. The three-day event took place from June 1-3.
Ted Hoyt finished in both second and third places as a header in Senior Team Roping. For his efforts, he won $1,064.83 for second place and $842.99 for third, for a combined pot of $1,907.82.
Young cowboy Bo Tyler Vocu placed in three events, but didn’t take home as much cash.
He took first in Bullriding ($676.80), second in Junior Bulls ($152.28) and fifth in Bareback ($0), for a total cash payout of $829.08.
A few other big-money winners for the weekend include Jake Longbrake, $1,286.67 as a header in Senior Team Roping; Nelson Long, $1,286.67 as a heler in Team Roping; and Wes Dayzie, $1,286.67 as a header in Team Roping.
Here are the Top 5 competitors (Top 6 with money) in each event:
Bareback — 1. Evan Betony, 141, $586.56; 2. Wyatt Betony, 140, $439.92; 3. Jacoby Johns, 135, $293.28; 4. Clay Ramone, 122, $146.64; 5. Bo Tyler Vocu, 121, $0.
Saddle Bronc — 1. Doug Fitzerald, 134, $586.56; 2. Robert Wagner, 132, $439.92; 3. Clayton Curely, 126, $293.28; 4. Stephan James, 70, $146.64; 5. Brent Becenti, 56, $0.
Bullriding — 1. Bo Tyler Vocu, 159, $676.80; 2. Casey Fredericks, 79, $507.80; 3. Peter Tatsey, 74, $338.40; 4. Ethan Weiser, 65, $169.20; 5. Wyatt Betony, 62, $0.
Calf Roping — 1. Britt Givens, 27.13, $708.76; 2. Marty Watson, 29.98, $586.56; Quinton Inman, $31.47, $464.36; 4. Ty Allan Fisher, 33.23, $342.16; 5. Sheldon Jones, 35.36, $219.96; 6. Kordale Secody, 36.48, $122.20.
Ladies Barrels — 1. Sammy Jo Bird, 35.577, $785.09; 2. Kevey Broncho, 35.749, $649.73; 3. Ashley Whatley, 35.808. $514.37; 4. Nyis Collifolower, 35.900, $379.01; 5. Kaelyn Marchand, 36.028, $243.65; 6. Deven Sells, 36.336, $135.36.
Ladies Breakaway — 1. Kylie Gilbert, 9.55, $688.95; 1. Sharon Small, 9.82, $568.51; 3. Danielle Lowman, 17.04, $450.07; 4. Jenna Johnson, 17.07, $331.63; 5. Rayne Bruisedhead, 18.60, $213.19; 6. Courtney Frazier, 3.25, 118.44.
Steer Wrestling — 1. Ty Day Chief, 36.23, $588.82; 2. Derek Azure, 8.05, $487.30; 3. Sterling Small, 16.7, $385.78; 4. Stanley Wentz, 17.27, $284.26; 5. Dax Eagle Bear, 30.64, $182.74; 6. Hazen Herrera, 31.47, $101.52.
Team Roping (Header) — 1. Wes Dayzie, 13.18, $1,286.67; 2. Colin Begay, 13.51, $1,064.83; 3. Gene Harry Jr., 14.07, $842.99; 4. Kyle Little, 22.65, $621.15; 5. Hoss Pepion, 6.68, $399.31; 6. Cody Barney, 6.72, $221.84.
Team Roping (Heeler) — 1. Nelson Long, 13.18, $1,286.67; 2. Denton Begay, 13.51, $1,064.83; 3. Spider Ramone, 14.07, $842.99; 4. Terrace Claw, 22.65, $621.15; 5. Ray Augare, 6.68, $399.31; 6. Cort Herrera, 6.72, $221.84.
Senior Team Roping (Header) — 1. Jake Longbrake, 15.03, $1,286.67; 2. Ted Hoyt, 15.53, $1,064.83; 3. Ted Hoyt, 17.58, $842.99; 4. Rick Watlamet, 19.60, $621.15; 5. Ken Augare, 24.69, $399.31; 6. Rick Watlamet, 26.06, $221. 84.
Senior Team Roping (Heeler) — 1. Lexi Terry, 15.03, $695. 19; 2. Leo Ramone, 15.53, $575.26; Spider Ramone, 17.58, $455.42; 4. Cort Herrera, 19.60, $335.58; 5. Ray Augare, 24.69, $215.73; Joe Moses, 26.06, $119.85.
Senior Breakaway — 1. Cort Herrera, 5.17, $670.60; 2. Ralph Romo, 5.86, $554.98; 3. Allen Fisher, 6.16, $439.36; 4. Melvin Joseph, 6.50, $323.74; 5. Ray Augare, 15.41, $208.12; 6. Carl Johnson, 2.94, $115.62.
Junior Breakaway — 1. Dean Holyan, 7.36, $353.44; 2. Rope Three Irons, 8.96, $265.08; 3. Jaylan Wagner, 11.53, $176.72. 4. Arena Ben, 18.44, $86.36; 5. Colton Zubach, 25.04, $0.
Junior Barrels — 1. Rocksie Marchand, 36.273, $330.88; 2. Lilly Picard, 36.313, $246.16; Cloey Frazier, 36.398, $165.44; 4. Kamron Gilbert, 37.654, $82.72; 5. Isabela Timentwa, 37.666, $0.
Junior Bulls — 1. Brent Becenti, 71, $203.04; 2. Bo Tyler Vocu, 70, $152.28.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment