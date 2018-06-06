Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 5

Suspicious activity on Crescent Drive.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Harassment on East Washington Street.

Residential alarm on Rocky Ford Lane.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

Wanted person on West Fifth Street.

Public service on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem at East Second and Birch streets.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 5

Informational call on Main Street.

MABTON POLICE

JUNE 5

Livestock incident on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Resident assist on Seventh Avenue.

Resident assist on Sixth Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 5

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Suspicious activity on North 16th Street.

Runaway juvenile on East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on North 16th Street.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Livestock incident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on South 14th Street.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Parking problem on South 13th Street.

Informational call on South 13th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Animal problem on South 16th Street.

Attempt to locate on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on Jerome Avenue, Yakima.

Animal problem on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on McClain Drive.

Animal problem on South Sixth Street.

Attempt to locate on East South Hill Road.

Theft on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic call on McClain Drive.

Prisoner transport on East Lincoln Avenue.

Threats reported on North 16th Street.

Welfare check on Doolittle Avenue.

Resident dispute on Sunnyside Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Picard Place.

Non-injury crash at Allen and Waneta roads.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on Chestnut Avenue.

Civil matter on South 12th Street.

Traffic stop on North Avenue.

Drugs on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal noise on Scoon Road.

Assist agency on Fairview Avenue.

Wanted person at South Ninth Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious activity at South 13th Street and Apple Lane.

Driving under the influence at South 16th Street and East Harrison Avenue.

JUNE 6

Suspicious activity on Upland Drive.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 5

Assist agency on West First Street.

Suspicious activity on East Second Street.

Business alarm on South Satus Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on South Camas Avenue.

Informational call on East Third Street.

Trespassing on East Second Street.

JUNE 6

Assist agency on East Second Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 5

Lost property on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Abandoned vehicle at Ward Road and U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on West First Street, Wapato.

Suicidal person on Darby Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on North Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Unwanted guest on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash at Chute and Van Belle roads, Outlook.

Welfare check on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Hit-and-run crash on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Douglas Lane, Wapato.

Crash on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Livestock incident at Alexander Road and state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Welfare check at Fort and Ashue roads, Wapato.

Theft on North Oldenway Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on South Oldenway Road, Toppenish.

Abandoned vehicle at Midvale and Holaday roads, Mabton.

Vehicle theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

JUNE 6

Suspicious activity on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 5

Malicious mischief on First Avenue.

Wanted person on Cheyne Road.

Trespassing on Merwin Court.

JUNE 6

Animal noise on Reo Drive.

Suspicious activity on First Avenue.