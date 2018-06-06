Prosser Police Calls

MAY 25

Officers assisted Washington State Patrol with a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of North Gap and McCreadie roads. Upon Officer arrival, multiple people were attempting to remove the driver through the windshield. The driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle and wait for medics to arrive. WSP arrived on scene and took over the investigation.

Trespass warning served in the area of Seventh Street and Prosser Avenue. Adult male was contacted and served with a trespass order prohibiting him from going onto Bern’s property for one year per employee request.

Animal complaint received in the 1200 block of Kinney Way. Reporting Party advised of an ongoing issue with a barking dog in the area. Responding Officer attempted contact at the residence but was unable to reach anyone.

Sex offense reported in the 600 block of New Gate Drive. After investigation, charges of Attempted Child Molestation and Communicate with a Minor for Immoral purposes were forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review for an adult male.

MAY 26

Request for welfare check received in the 1000 block of Anna Street. Reporting Party requested Officers check on their elderly parents and brother. Officers contacted the family, and all were okay.

Officers responded to a report of a non-injury crash and disturbance report in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. The Reporting Party advised he had been asleep in his truck when he felt a bump. He said he then saw a truck parking next to him and saw that his mirror had been scuffed. He confronted the other driver who denied hitting his truck and then flipped him off. RP then called police before things got out of hand. RP did not want to turn it in to his insurance he just wanted the other guy to cool down. Responding Officer spoke with the other driver who said he didn’t even feel or realize that he had hit the other truck, but that he didn’t like the confrontation. Driver said he was just leaving and there would be no problems. RP was satisfied with outcome.

Threat report received in the 900 block of Kinney Way. Reporting Party advised his adult daughter was verbally harassing his younger children and he was tired of it. RP was advised to attempt to obtain an anti-harassment order and was told to call if his daughter came to his house and he wished for her to be trespassed. RP stated he would do so.

Suspicious activity reported in the area of Eighth Street and Dudley Avenue. Reporting Party advised a vehicle had pulled in front of their residence and then a male got out of the vehicle and started walking around. RP stated they live on a dead-end road and they thought it was strange because there would be no reason for the male to be walking in the area. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle or the male.

Officers received a report of a missing person in the 700 block of Memorial Street. Reporting Party advised a female patient had been discharged from the Hospital on the previous morning and had been sent home by taxi. Family members had advised staff that the female was missing. RP was told to have the family members file a missing person report. Officer were later advised that the female had been located.

MAY 27

Officers responded to a report of multiple subjects fighting in the alleyway in the 700 block of Myrtle Street. Reporting Party wasn’t sure if they were just rough housing. Officers contacted multiple males in the area who advised they were doing "body blows" (sparring without face shots). Officers determined no crime had occurred but advised the males to keep it on private property.

Suspicious activity reported in the 900 block of Kinney Way. Reporting Party stated they had seen a male smoking something and stumbling in the area. RP then advised the male was at the City pool and appeared to be under the influence. Officers contacted two males and assisted in removing them from the City Pool. Both were intoxicated and/or high and it was not safe for them to be swimming. Both males complied and left without incident.

Reckless traffic complaint received in the 1800 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised two vehicles were squealing their tires and doing donuts in the parking lot. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicles.

Reckless traffic complaint received in the area of Alexander Court and Wine Country Road. It was reported that a blue Geo Metro was speeding, doing burnouts, and cutting off other drivers. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

Officers received a disturbance report in the 1000 block of Hemlock Street. Reporting Party stated a male and female were verbal at the location. Officers arrived on scene and contacted a female who advised she thought her daughter might have been involved in an argument with her son-in-law. The female said both parties had already left location prior to Officer arrival. While Officers were on scene, the male half returned and was verbally confrontational with Officers but advised the incident had been verbal only.

Officers received a disturbance report in the 1000 block of Anna Street. It was reported that there was an intoxicated female at the location yelling racial slurs. Officers contacted the female who denied that she was screaming and told Officers that she had only asked a speeding motorist to slow down.

Suspicious activity report received in the area of the Sixth Street Bridge. Smoke was reported to be coming from under the bridge. Officers contacted a male under the bridge. The male had a campfire, was drinking beer and fishing. The male was directed to put out the campfire and to stop consuming alcohol in public.

Officers received a report of a suicidal teen in the Prosser area. The Reporting Party only had a possible name and no further information. Officers were unable to locate the area where this juvenile could be. The suicidal teen was communicating though a social media site.

MAY 28

Officers responded to the 900 block of Alexander Court for a report of a verbal disturbance. A male and female were contacted, and both advised they had been in a verbal only argument. The female stated she wanted the male trespassed from the location to avoid further problems. The male was served with a no trespass order and he left the location.

Report of harassment received in the 1000 block of Prosser Avenue. Reporting Party advised they were receiving harassing text messages and wanted information on how to obtain a no-contact order. RP was referred to the court house and was advised to call 911 if at any time they feel threatened or harassed.

Suspicious person reported in the 900 block of Parkside Drive. Reporting Party advised a male was knocking on their door holding a can of Fabreeze and a homemade pamphlet and said he was offering cleaning for one day only. The male reportedly asked the RP’s child if their parents were home and left when he was told yes. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the male.

Request for welfare check received in the 1100 block of Meade Avenue. It was reported that a female was sitting outside of the Post Office crying. Responding Officer contacted a female who advised she was okay and was just waiting for her daughter to come pick her up.

Traffic stop in the 800 block of Alexander Court. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult female was cited and released for DWLS 3rd Degree.

MAY 29

Animal complaint received in the area of Lincoln Grade. Report of cows being on the wrong side of the fence near the painted hills area. Officer checked the area, found cows on Lincoln Grade and passed the information along to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Theft report received in the 1900 block of Elwood Avenue. Reporting Party advised a brass decorative horse was stolen from her patio. The horse was described as 4 to 5 feet tall, made of brass and about 40 pounds.

Report of a hit and run crash received in the 1400 block of Sheridan Avenue. Reporting Party advised their building was struck by a car at an unknown time. RP believed the crash occurred on 05/28/2018.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus child on a bicycle crash in the 1000 block of Alexander Court. It was reported that the child had ran into the vehicle. The child was found to have some minor abrasions. The child’s mother was on scene and stated it was nothing that she couldn`t take care of and that the child did not need any medical attention.

MAY 30

Request for welfare check received in the 700 block of Memorial Street. Reporting Party advised there was a male standing outside of the hospital saying he needed a ride to Grandview. Responding Officer contacted the male and provided him with a courtesy transport to Grandview.

Request for assistance received in the 600 block of Sixth Street. Reporting Party called and stated a patient had taken a wheelchair from the hospital without permission. Hospital staff had located the patient with the wheelchair and was requesting police presence when they confronted them. An adult male was contacted and returned the wheelchair without any problems. PMH staff just wanted the chair back and did not wish to file theft charges.

Traffic stop in the area of Market Street and state Highway 22. Vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed. Officer contacted the driver and during the contact the Officer observed a glass smoking pipe within the vehicle. The male driver was found to be under 21. The vehicle was impounded and upon execution of a search warrant, suspected marijuana was seized along with the pipe. Charges of Possession of Marijuana Under 21 were forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

MAY 31

Auto theft report received in the 1200 block of Kinney Way. Reporting Party advised they had just purchased their vehicle on Saturday and found that it had been stolen sometime during the evening. The vehicle was later recovered by Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and one subject was taken into custody in connection to a YSO incident.

Found property report received in the area of Sixth Street and Meade Avenue. Reporting Party advised they had found a child’s bicycle and wished to turn it into the Police Department. Bicycle was taken and logged in as found property.

Weapons complaint received in the 1000 block of Sadie Street. Several calls were received of a possible gun shot heard in the area. Upon arrival it was found to be a blown transformer and that Sadie Street was without power. Benton PUD arrived and fixed the problem.

Fraud report received in the 400 block of Petra Avenue. Reporting Party stated someone was using her credit card. Case is under investigation.

Officers received a report of a missing child in the 2000 block of Miller Avenue. Prosser Heights Elementary School called and said that a male student was supposed to ride the bus after school but had not made it home. Officers contacted the child’s father who advised he was looking for the child in town. A short time later, the father contacted Officers and advised his child had been located. The child received a ride home from a friend when he missed getting on the bus.

Report of suspicious activity received in the 100 block of Gap Road. Reporting Party stated there were multiple males on his property and that he didn’t know what they were looking for. Officers searched the area but did not locate anyone or anything suspicious.