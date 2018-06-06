State Patrol graduates from Yakima assigned to Grandview

— Two graduates of the most recent Washington State Patrol class are assigned to the Grandview detachment.

Both Josiah K. Hanks and Riley D. Wyatt are from Yakima.

They were among 40 troopers sworn in by Washington Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary E. Fairhurst on June 6 at the Capitol Rotunda.

Gov. Jay Inslee and State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste presented each of the troopers with their commission cards, welcoming them to the ranks of the organization.

Each of the troopers completed 1,000 hours of training with Hanks and Wyatt being stand-outs among their peers in the 109th Trooper Basic Training Class.

Hanks was presented the Top Collision Investigation Award, having the highest level of proficiency regarding collision investigation.

Wyatt was recognized with the Top Academic Award, attaining the highest grade point average com-piled from more than 30 tests and quizzes. The class average was 89 percent, and Wyatt averaged 97 percent.

The Grandview detachment serves the region be-tween Toppenish and Gibbon Road (east of Prosser), and Vernita Bridge to state Highway 14 along the Columbia River.