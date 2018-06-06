Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 5
Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on East Allen Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Ray Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.
Aid call on Flagstone Lane. False alarm.
Aid call on West Second Avenue, Toppenish. Canceled.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street.
JUNE 6
Resident assist on South Fourth Street. Canceled.
