Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Rick C. Kimbrough
June 5, 2018
ARRAIGNMENTS
Alicia Paulina Allen, DOB 12/12/91, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Arturo Carranza, DOB 07/24/79, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $225 fine.
Margarito Chavez Jr., DOB 12/10/67, no valid operator’s license. $225 fine.
Angel Eduardo Cisneros, DOB 09/29/98, failure to wear a seatbelt. $136 fine.
Jesus Gonzalez Rivera, DOB 09/16/96, speeding 10 mph over the limit. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Victor Manu Guenduley-Rodriguez, DOB 04/03/99, defective license plate lamp. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Yuder Pech Gutierrez, DOB 08/21/89, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration. $114 fine. No valid operator’s license. $225 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.
Lauren Audrey-Anna Schloss, DOB 12/02/99, two or more stop lamps required. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Marissa Yvette Alvarez, DOB 12/09/99, failure to stop at a stop sign and/or intersection. $136 fine.
Antonio Gomez, DOB 01/29/92, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
DISMISSALS
Martha Crystal Gonzalez, DOB 07/22/91, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
Stephenie E. Villalbos-Rodriguez, DOB 01/29/01, violation of an instruction permit.
Ma Guadalupe Yepez, DOB 12/03/67, no valid operator’s license and failure to obey traffic control device.
Martin Virgen Valencia, DOB 11/03/87, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.
Jorge Alejandro Campos-Zarco, DOB 08/29/83, third-degree theft.
Jonathan Moses Garza, DOB 06/04/83, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, third-degree driving while license suspended.
CONTESTED HEARINGS
Erik Gutierrez, DOB 07/30/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Samuel Oscar Sanchez, DOB 02/25/96, second-degree driving while license suspended; amended to third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 69 days suspended. $725 fine.
Samuel Oscar Sanchez, DOB 02/25/96, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 69 days suspended. $725 fine.
BENCH WARRANTS
Cristal Chavez Arredondo, DOB 10/31/88, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited and resisting arrest.
Peter Daniel Garcia Jr., DOB 06/26/89, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Santiago Nicolas Leyva, DOB 04/21/96, obstructing a law enforcement officer and fighting in a public place.
Armando Lopez Correa, DOB 07/29/92, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Ramon Ochoa Jr., DOB 05/18/86, displaying a weapon.
Maricela Valdovino Rodriguez, DOB 03/03/90, two counts of theft of rental and/or lease property.
Marissa Yvette Alvarez, DOB 12/09/99, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Miguel Angel Alvarez, DOB 08/22/75, third-degree theft.
Edit A. Andrade, DOB 05/06/99, third-degree malicious mischief.
Esmeralda Castillejo, DOB 01/07/86, third-degree theft.
Esmeralda Castillejo, DOB 01/07/86, third-degree theft.
Antonio Gomez, DOB 01/29/92, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Hattie Michelle Reese, DOB 10/14/98, first-degree criminal trespassing.
Victoria Maureen Tulee, DOB 10/09/79, giving a false statement to a public servant.
Evan Gregory Wienholz, DOB 03/14/95, using and/or delivering drug paraphernalia.
Miguel Angel Alvarez, DOB 08/22/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Miguel Angel Alvarez, DOB 08/22/75, third-degree theft.
Miguel Angel Alvarez, DOB 08/22/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Anna Yasmin Meraz, DOB 05/18/95, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Lucas John Tweeten, DOB 08/01/79, second-degree driving while license suspended.
Luis Valenzuela III, DOB 12/08/82, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
