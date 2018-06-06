Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Rick C. Kimbrough

June 5, 2018

ARRAIGNMENTS

Alicia Paulina Allen, DOB 12/12/91, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Arturo Carranza, DOB 07/24/79, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $225 fine.

Margarito Chavez Jr., DOB 12/10/67, no valid operator’s license. $225 fine.

Angel Eduardo Cisneros, DOB 09/29/98, failure to wear a seatbelt. $136 fine.

Jesus Gonzalez Rivera, DOB 09/16/96, speeding 10 mph over the limit. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Victor Manu Guenduley-Rodriguez, DOB 04/03/99, defective license plate lamp. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Yuder Pech Gutierrez, DOB 08/21/89, failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration. $114 fine. No valid operator’s license. $225 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.

Lauren Audrey-Anna Schloss, DOB 12/02/99, two or more stop lamps required. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

Marissa Yvette Alvarez, DOB 12/09/99, failure to stop at a stop sign and/or intersection. $136 fine.

Antonio Gomez, DOB 01/29/92, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

DISMISSALS

Martha Crystal Gonzalez, DOB 07/22/91, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

Stephenie E. Villalbos-Rodriguez, DOB 01/29/01, violation of an instruction permit.

Ma Guadalupe Yepez, DOB 12/03/67, no valid operator’s license and failure to obey traffic control device.

Martin Virgen Valencia, DOB 11/03/87, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Jorge Alejandro Campos-Zarco, DOB 08/29/83, third-degree theft.

Jonathan Moses Garza, DOB 06/04/83, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, third-degree driving while license suspended.

CONTESTED HEARINGS

Erik Gutierrez, DOB 07/30/96, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Samuel Oscar Sanchez, DOB 02/25/96, second-degree driving while license suspended; amended to third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 69 days suspended. $725 fine.

Samuel Oscar Sanchez, DOB 02/25/96, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 69 days suspended. $725 fine.

BENCH WARRANTS

Cristal Chavez Arredondo, DOB 10/31/88, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited and resisting arrest.

Peter Daniel Garcia Jr., DOB 06/26/89, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Santiago Nicolas Leyva, DOB 04/21/96, obstructing a law enforcement officer and fighting in a public place.

Armando Lopez Correa, DOB 07/29/92, no-contact and/or protection order violation.

Ramon Ochoa Jr., DOB 05/18/86, displaying a weapon.

Maricela Valdovino Rodriguez, DOB 03/03/90, two counts of theft of rental and/or lease property.

Marissa Yvette Alvarez, DOB 12/09/99, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Miguel Angel Alvarez, DOB 08/22/75, third-degree theft.

Edit A. Andrade, DOB 05/06/99, third-degree malicious mischief.

Esmeralda Castillejo, DOB 01/07/86, third-degree theft.

Antonio Gomez, DOB 01/29/92, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Hattie Michelle Reese, DOB 10/14/98, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Victoria Maureen Tulee, DOB 10/09/79, giving a false statement to a public servant.

Evan Gregory Wienholz, DOB 03/14/95, using and/or delivering drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Angel Alvarez, DOB 08/22/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Miguel Angel Alvarez, DOB 08/22/75, third-degree theft.

Miguel Angel Alvarez, DOB 08/22/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Anna Yasmin Meraz, DOB 05/18/95, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Lucas John Tweeten, DOB 08/01/79, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Luis Valenzuela III, DOB 12/08/82, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.