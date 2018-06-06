IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

NO. 18-4-00300-39

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JESSIE LAURA HOPP,

DECEASED.

The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent's death must, before the time a claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives or the co-personal representatives attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c): or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication and filing of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate assets and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: June 6, 2018

/s/RICHARD HANSEN HOPP

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ ROBERT BLAINE HOPP

Co-Personal Representative

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives and Address for Mailing or Service:

F. JOE FALK, JR.

Halverson Northwest Law Group, P.C. 405 East Lincoln Avenue

Yakima, WA 98901

Yakima County Superior Court

Probate Cause No. 18-4-00300-39

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

June 6, 13 and 20, 2018