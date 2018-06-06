Two DUI arrests made June 5-6

— Two people are in Sunnyside Jail under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Arrested June 5 at 11:41 a.m. for driving under the influence, driving without ignition interlock, first-degree driving while license suspended, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree malicious mischief was Jaime Estrada Jalifi, 41, 112 E. Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside.

Officers arrested Sonya Marie Alvarez, 22, 1415 S. Sixth St., Sunnyside at 4:20 a.m. June 6 for driving under the influence.

Also arrested June 5-6 were:

• Andres Garcia, 25, 1115 E. Harrison Ave., Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended.

• Cole Andrew Luza, 34, 101 E. Louks, Sheridan, Wyo., first-degree criminal trespassing.