Judge Donald W. Engel
May 30, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Felipe Cabrera Hernandez, DOB 01/21/79, driving under the influence.
Alvaro Cerrillo Mendez, DOB 07/10/81, driving under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Jose Jesus Chavez Mendoza, DOB 07/29/58, driving under the influence.
Jorge Aguilar Diaz, DOB 04/30/98, minor in possession and/or consumption and resisting arrest.
PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION
Francisco Brito-Rodriguez, DOB 08/31/84, driving under the influence and first-degree driving while license suspended.
Ronnie Allen Luppino, DOB 03/18/71, driving under the influence.
Gilberto Gonzalez Parra, DOB 03/10/66, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW
Leobardo None Rodriguez, DOB 11/28/76, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.
ARRAIGNMENTS
Primitivo Estrada, DOB 03/10/46, driving under the influence.
Anadelia Flores, DOB 07/30/82, driving under the influence.
Judge Donald W. Engel
June 4, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRELIMINARY-DUI
Luis Valdez Medina, DOB 08/17/74, driving under the influence.
Judge Donald W. Engel
June 5, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Alvaro Higareda Marquez, DOB 10/18/73, driving under the influence.
Samuel Junior Orozco, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.
Alyssa Ashley Munoz, DOB 01/06/92, driving under the influence.
Edwin Alan Puebla, DOB 02/25/94, driving under the influence.
Joaquin Daniel Rodriguez, DOB 11/30/75, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Roeschelle Hope Craig, DOB 04/07/75, driving under the influence.
Uriel Mendoza Morfin, DOB 06/04/92, driving under the influence.
Stephanie Lanea Stamper, DOB 04/14/93, driving under the influence.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE-FAILURE TO COMPLY
Michael Jaimez Alvarez, DOB 04/18/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.
