Judge Donald W. Engel

May 30, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Felipe Cabrera Hernandez, DOB 01/21/79, driving under the influence.

Alvaro Cerrillo Mendez, DOB 07/10/81, driving under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jose Jesus Chavez Mendoza, DOB 07/29/58, driving under the influence.

Jorge Aguilar Diaz, DOB 04/30/98, minor in possession and/or consumption and resisting arrest.

PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION

Francisco Brito-Rodriguez, DOB 08/31/84, driving under the influence and first-degree driving while license suspended.

Ronnie Allen Luppino, DOB 03/18/71, driving under the influence.

Gilberto Gonzalez Parra, DOB 03/10/66, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Leobardo None Rodriguez, DOB 11/28/76, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

ARRAIGNMENTS

Primitivo Estrada, DOB 03/10/46, driving under the influence.

Anadelia Flores, DOB 07/30/82, driving under the influence.

Judge Donald W. Engel

June 4, 2018

PRELIMINARY-DUI

Luis Valdez Medina, DOB 08/17/74, driving under the influence.

Judge Donald W. Engel

June 5, 2018

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Alvaro Higareda Marquez, DOB 10/18/73, driving under the influence.

Samuel Junior Orozco, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

Alyssa Ashley Munoz, DOB 01/06/92, driving under the influence.

Edwin Alan Puebla, DOB 02/25/94, driving under the influence.

Joaquin Daniel Rodriguez, DOB 11/30/75, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Roeschelle Hope Craig, DOB 04/07/75, driving under the influence.

Uriel Mendoza Morfin, DOB 06/04/92, driving under the influence.

Stephanie Lanea Stamper, DOB 04/14/93, driving under the influence.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE-FAILURE TO COMPLY

Michael Jaimez Alvarez, DOB 04/18/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.