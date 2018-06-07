Informant bargain fails to work out

— A man who tried to escape a vehicle theft charge via an agreement with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is now being charged.

Demitre Sebastian Rodriguez, 31, is on pre-trial release after a June 7 appearance in Yakima County Superior Court.

His preliminary hearing was converted to an arraignment for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Judge Kevin S. Naught set Rodriguez’s next court appearance for June 21.

The possession of a stolen motor vehicle charge stems from a Feb. 20 case investigated by deputies, Spokesman Casey Schilperoort of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.

A vehicle was stolen from a Zillah orchard and recovered the same day, he said.

When Rodriguez was taken into custody, he admitted to stealing the vehicle, Schilperoort said.

“He wanted to work as a paid informant,” Schilperoort said.

The Sheriff’s Office gave him the opportunity to do so, “… but it didn’t work out.”

Rodriguez has since been arrested in Toppenish for first-degree negligent driving, and a warrant in connection with that charge was issued, Schilperoort said.

The Sheriff’s Office also submitted a summons for the February vehicle theft, he said.

Rodriguez was located and taken into custody, booked into the Sunnyside Jail early June 7. He was transported to the Yakima County Jail to await his first court appearance the same morning.