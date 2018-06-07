— Kathleen Dolan Ott, 71, passed away May 29, 2018, in Portland, Ore.

Although she was born Feb. 3, 1947, in Spokane, Kathy happily spent her youth growing up in Sunnyside and graduated from Sunnyside High School with the Class of 1965. During that time, she was a homecoming princess and also crowned Miss Sunnyside in 1964.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Dale Ott; daughters, Kishra and Kaleah; grandson, Charlie; step-son, Devon; brother, Joey Dolan; sisters, Shannon Dolan Miller, Timmie Dolan Linehan and Georgana Fields Harley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joey Dolan; mother, Patricia (Kenneth) Fields; and sister, Patricia Do-lan Blay.

Kathy never met a stranger, meaning she always made a friend with anyone she met. All who came into contact with her discovered her loving nature and great sense of humor. She was extremely creative and a fabulous cook. Kathy could not do enough for others.

Her husband said it perfectly: She was the most kind, giving angel he had ever known.

Kathy enjoyed traveling and especially loved the time spent at their second home in Nehalem, Ore.



Kathy’s love for all her family was immense. She was totally devoted to her best friend, soulmate and husband of almost 48 years, her two daughters and her young grandson, which she was recently blessed with.



A private memorial service will be at a later date.

Kathy loved the Lord. “Our loss is Heaven’s gain.”