Playground ribbon cutting set for Mabton Community Days Dream comes true with help from NFL player

— Mabton Community Days marks the culmination of a dream come true.

A ribbon cutting at the newly constructed playground at Mabton City Park will take place at 4 p.m. June 16.

The playground is the culmination of hard work and fundraising efforts by former Mabton student Kaitlyn Ott, now a junior at Prosser High School.

She enlisted the help of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin after deciding the community needed a new playground about five years ago.

Ott sought Baldwin’s assistance after being inspired at a WE Day event in Seattle. She was only in seventh grade at the time.

“I wanted to give back to my community,” Ott said.

Thinking there wasn’t much to do in the community, particularly for young children, she said a playground made the most sense to her.

“When I envision a park, I envision a place filled with kids and entire families,” Ott said in a previous interview.

Children should have safe places to enjoy activities, exploration and family gatherings, she said.

Playgrounds for parks are not cheap. That’s why Ott and her mother, Kendra Webby, reached out to Baldwin.

In fact, the amount needed for the now complete playground project exceeded $100,000.

From the beginning, Baldwin was excited for the opportunity to help the youngster realize her dream for helping the small farming community.

One of the fundraisers Baldwin assisted with involved an autographed football. Donors to the project were entered into a drawing for a football carried for a touchdown.

There was also a GoFundMe account for the playground.

The original goal was to have the playground installed two years ago, but that didn’t happen until this year.

Just a few weeks ago, volunteers worked to complete the project.

“I’m honestly so happy that it’s finally finished be-cause the final product was worth all the time, effort and years put into it,” Ott said.

She’s also grateful to all the volunteers who came to her aid, constructing the equipment in two days. Several returned throughout the week to lay the bark surrounding the equipment.

“Without the community volunteers, we wouldn’t have been able to put the playground together so smoothly,” Ott said.

The volunteers also had a chance to meet and talk with Baldwin, who made a special trip to thank them for their hard work May 26.

“It was awesome to work with Doug over the years,” Ott said. “He is really an awesome guy that I can now call one of my friends.”