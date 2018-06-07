Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
JUNE 6
Resident dispute on Ash Street.
Assist agency on Apache Drive.
Resident assist on Apache Drive.
Animal problem on Avenue E.
Animal problem at West Second Street and Avenue G.
Animal problem on West Fifth Street.
Animal problem on Wilson Highway.
Welfare check on Highland Road.
Runaway juvenile on Conestoga Way.
Suspicious activity on Nicka Road.
Traffic stop at Wilson Highway and Jefferson Drive.
Fireworks on West Fifth Street.
Business alarm on Third Street, Mabton.
JUNE 7
Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.
Assist agency on Bus Road, Mabton.
GRANGER POLICE
JUNE 6
Vehicle theft on Harris Avenue.
MABTON POLICE
JUNE 6
Traffic stop at B and Main streets.
Suspicious activity on North Lincoln Avenue.
Residential alarm on Rose Street.
Animal bite on Skylstad Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
JUNE 6
Suspicious activity at South Sixth Street and Blaine Avenue.
Animal problem at South 16th Street and Ida Belle Lane.
Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.
Abandoned vehicle on South Sixth Street.
Animal problem at East Ida Belle and South 11th streets.
Parking problem on East Edison Avenue.
Animal problem on South Seventh Street.
Burglary on East Edison Avenue.
Welfare check on South 13th Street.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.
Resident assist on South 11th Street.
Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.
Suspicious activity on South 16th Street.
Suspicious activity on Cascade Way.
Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.
Residential alarm on Parkland Drive.
Suspicious activity on South 11th Street.
Animal problem on West Edison Avenue.
Welfare check on South Seventh Street.
Assault on South Seventh Street.
Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.
Resident assist on Ida Belle Lane.
Assist agency at Yakima Valley Highway and West Sunnyside Road, Outlook.
Welfare check on Rouse Road.
Warrant service on Homer Street.
Welfare check on McBride Street.
Business alarm on East Railroad Avenue.
Traffic offense at South Sixth Street and East Decatur Avenue.
Crash on Factory Road.
Traffic hazard at South 16th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.
Domestic call on South Sixth Street.
Business alarm on Midvale Road.
Malicious mischief on Doolittle Avenue.
JUNE 7
Court order violation on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.
Assist agency on West Grandview Avenue.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Resident assist on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Domestic call on West Madison Avenue.
WAPATO POLICE
JUNE 6
Informational call on Donald Road.
Suspicious activity on North Lincoln Avenue.
Abuse or neglect on South Camas Avenue.
Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.
Residential alarm on South Naches Avenue.
Assault on East Second Street.
Shots reported fired on Mamachat Lane.
JUNE 7
Welfare check at West Wapato Road and Campbell Lane.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
JUNE 6
Resident assist on Outlook Road, Outlook.
Burglary on Youngstown Road, Toppenish.
Injury crash on Cutler Way, Zillah.
Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.
Illegal dumping on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.
Informational call on Thorp Road, Moxee.
Business alarm on Third Street, Mabton.
Weapon offense on Bus Road, Mabton.
Welfare check on Houghton Road, Zillah.
JUNE 7
Business alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.
Hit-and-run crash on Kriner Road, Sunnyside.
ZILLAH POLICE
JUNE 6
Assist agency on Cutler Way.
Animal problem on Third Avenue.
