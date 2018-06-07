Standoff leads to SWAT shooting West Richland man killed in incident in Benton City

— A 50-year-old West Richland man was shot and killed today by a Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team member during a standoff at a woman’s house in Benton City.

The name of the Pasco police officer firing the fatal shot and the deceased have yet to be released.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at 11:30 a.m. when dispatchers received a call about a suicidal man with a handgun in the 1000 block of Johan Lane.

After deputies arrived, the incident escalated from a possible suicidal man to a hostage-related standoff.

The Sheriff’s Office has yet to release the name of the woman held hostage.

When negotiations failed, the SWAT team arrived, entered the home and killed the gun-toting suspect, the Sheriff’s Office reported..

Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor Pasco Police Department has said if the officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is typically standard operating procedure in officer-related shootings in Washington state.

The incident is under investigation.