Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 6
Aid call on Washington Court. No transport.
Automatic alarm on Tacoma Avenue. False alarm.
Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.
JUNE 7
Aid call on Main Street, Mabton. No transport.
Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
