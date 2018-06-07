Three booked into jail

SUNNYSIDE — Three individuals are in jail after being arrested June 6-7.
One of those three, Demitre Sebastian Rodriguez, 31, has been taken to Yakima County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.
He was in the Sunnyside Jail for a brief time June 7.
Pedro Almaguer, 23, 40 Second Ave., Outlook, was arrested at Rite Aid June 6 and booked for an agency hold.
Keirra Lynn Winchel, 27, 71 Arrowsmith road, Sunny-side, was booked into the local jail June 7 for second-degree driving while license suspended, third-degree theft and second-degree posses-sion of stolen property.
