As of Friday, June 8, 2018
Abandoned Vehicle Auction
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at
10 a.m. -1:00 p.m.
Viewing one hour before sale.
Douglas Towing at
2681 Donald Wapato Rd
Wapato, Wa. 98951
(509)877-8887.
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
June 8, 2018
Comments
