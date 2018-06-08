APN: 181327-13405

Deed of Trust Instrument No.: 7513287

Grantor: BERTHA A. GARZA-SALINAS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN

Grantee: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WILMINGTON FINANCE, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS

TS No: 17-48961

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date of this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE - Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone: 1-877-894HOME (1-877-894-4663)

Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone: 1-800-569-4287

Web site: http://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Web site: http://www.ocla.wa.gov/

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, North Star Trustee, LLC will on 6/22/2018, at 9:00 AM at the main entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse, 128 North 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Yakima, State of Washington, to-wit:

LOT 5, EXCEPT THE SOUTH 80 FEET THEREOF; LOT 6; AND THE SOUTH 3 FEET OF LOT 7, FISHER PARKVIEW ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME "U" OF PLATS, PAGE 21, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as:

908 SOUTH 37TH AVE

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON 98902

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 6/13/2006, recorded 6/16/2006, under Auditor's File No. 7513287, records of Yakima County, Washington, from BERTHA A. GARZA-SALINAS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Grantor(s), to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WILMINGTON FINANCE, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS. New Penn Financial LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing as servicer for THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-OC10, MORTGAGE PASSTHROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OC10 is the holder of the Promissory Note and current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower's or Grantor's default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION

FROM THRU NO. PMT AMOUNT TOTAL

4/1/2013 12/31/2015 33 $1,230.66 $40,611.78

1/1/2016 12/31/2016 2

$1,324.72 $15,896.64

1/1/2017 09/30/2017 9

$1,390.32 $12,512.88

10/1/2017 12/31/2017 3

$1,427.95 $4,283.85

1/1/2018 01/31/2018 1

$1,500.46$1,500.46

2/1/2018

Unapplied Balance:

Legal Fee Balance:

Other Fees Balance:

03/01/2018 2 $1,485.46 $2,970.92 ($423.94)

$1,980.16 $6,451.73

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION

TOTAL LATE CHARGES TOTAL $419.78

PROMISSORY NOTE INFOR-MATION

Note Dated: 6/13/2006

Note Amount: $192,000.00

Interest Paid To: 3/1/2013

Next Due Date: 4/1/2013

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $204,113.12, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 3/1/2013, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on 6/22/2018. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 6/11/2018, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 6/11/2018 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee's fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 6/11/2018 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

NAME ADDRESS

BERTHA A. GARZA-SALINAS 308 A SOUTH 10TH AVE YAKIMA, WA 98902

BERTHA A. GARZA-SALINAS 308 SOUTH 10TH AVE YAKIMA, WA 98902

BERTHA A. GARZA-SALINAS 904 N 4TH ST YAKIMA, WA 98902

BERTHA A. GARZA-SALINAS 908 SOUTH 37TH AVENUE YAKIMA, WA 98902

UNKNOWN SPOUSE AND/OR DOMESTIC PARTNER OF BERTHA A. GARZA-SALINAS 308 A SOUTH 10TH AVE YAKIMA, WA 98902

UNKNOWN SPOUSE AND/OR DOMESTIC PARTNER OF BERTHA A. GARZA-SALINAS 308 SOUTH 10TH AVE YAKIMA, WA 98902

UNKNOWN SPOUSE AND/OR DOMESTIC PARTNER OF BERTHA A. GARZA-SALINAS 904 N 4TH ST

YAKIMA, WA 98902

UNKNOWN SPOUSE AND/OR DOMESTIC PARTNER OF BERTHA A. GARZA-SALINAS 908 SOUTH 37TH AVENUE

YAKIMA, WA 98902

by both first class and certified mail on 9/24/2014, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee's sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS - The purchaser at the Trustee's Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED:03/16/2018

North Star Trustee, LLC, as Trustee

Kellie Barnes, Trustee Sale Officer

Address for service:

North Star Trustee, LLC

6100 219th ST SW, Suite 480

Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043

Phone No: (206) 866-5345

Beneficiary / Servicer Phone: 800-365-7107

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

) ss.

COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH )

I certify that I know or have satis-factory evidence that Kellie Barnes is the person who appeared before me, and said person acknowl-edged that (he/she) signed this in-strument, on oath stated that (he/she) was authorized to execute the instrument and acknowledged it as the Trustee Sale Officer of North Star Trustee, LLC to be the free and voluntary act of such par-ty for the uses and purposes men-tioned in the instrument.

Dated: 03/16/2018

Trent Lucatero

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington, residing at Bothell, WA

My commission expires 9/9/2020

