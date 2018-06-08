Mabton police chief sets sights on retirement

— The city’s police chief is retiring and moving home to Wilbur to spend time with his wife and take in a little recreation.

“My youngest just graduated, so we’re going to be empty nesters,” Chief Phin Haglin said Friday in announcing his retirement plan to The Daily Sun. “I’m ready to move home and spend more time with my wife.”

His last official day is June 30. But due to vacation, he’s last actual day on the job was June 7.

Haglin, 55, and his wife, Teri, recently celebrated their 26th anniversary.

Their son, Nathan, graduated from Wilbur High School last week and their daughter, Hannah is a senior at Eastern Washington University, where she is studying to be a teacher.

As police chief in Mabton the last two years, Haglin made many a six-hour round trips to Wilbur each week to be able to watch his son play sports and to spend time with his wife.

“I spent a lot of wheel time driving home, watching and driving back,” he said of his son’s weeknight sporting events.

But he had other responsibilities in Wilbur, too, where he has continued to serve as Wilbur School Board chairman.

In moving home, Haglin said he has accepted a part-time job as his city’s code enforcement officer — a job he calls the “nuisance enforcer.”

Haglin said he needs to do something, since he’s used to the fast-pace schedule of being a law enforcement officer.

“I want to help my community out,” he said, noting he’s going to miss his home-away-from-home here in the Lower Yakima Valley.

Outside of that part-time work, he will remain a certified Emergency Medical Technician and plans to golf, fish and recreate.

“I’ve got a golf cart that I haven’t used in two years and I intend to use it,” he said. “I love to golf, but I’m a terrible golfer.

“And I’ve got a boat that has two flat tires on the trailer, hasn’t been licensed in three years and probably needs a bath.

“I think I’ve got some walleye lures that need to get wet, too.”

In retirement, Haglin also plans to remain active in Rotary and the Masonic Lodge.

Haglin has been a law enforcement officer for 34 years, starting out in the city of Palouse as chief.

After 14 years there, he worked in Napavine, then Algona. He followed those police stints up as chief deputy for Asotin County, where he ran for sheriff and lost.

That led him to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville, where he was employed as detective sergeant in Nespelem, about an hour’s drive from Wilbur. He later worked in the same position for the Spokane tribe in Wellpinit, before coming to Mabton two years ago.

Haglin said he has enjoyed his time and experiences in Mabton.

“I take a way a great appreciation for the Hispanic culture,” he said, noting the Mabton job immersed him in a culture and lifestyle that was new to him. “I found the people very kind. I had a chance to help some people working toward their citizenship. That was really terrific.”

Prior to taking the job and getting an apartment in Sunnyside, Haglin said he never ate Mexican food.

In leaving, he said he found a new favorite dinner spot, Conquistador.

“I love that place,” he said.

Looking back on his entire career, he said law enforcement has changed.

“We have so many more tools. Really now, you can prove the cases better,” he said. “We used to rely on tool impressions and confessions. We have DNA now. It makes it pretty clear.”

A new challenge, however, is teaching “young cops how to communicate and talk to people.”

According to Haglin, younger generations have lost a lot of the ability to communicate, in part, due to computers, video games and social media.

As a chief, that means teaching new officers how to communicate “face to face.”

Haglin’s departure leaves the city with only one police officer, Tyson Cox.

But Haglin has been working with Yakima County Sheriff Brian Winter to make sure the town has adequate law enforcement protection.

“Brian has been terrific,” he said. “He’s a neat, neat guy. And absolutely one of the best sheriffs I’ve ever worked with.”

The city is negotiating with Yakima County to strengthen that coverage, and may eventually contract for county coverage, Haglin said.

Haglin said he’s going to miss the Mabton community and the Lower Yakima Valley as a whole.

“I’ve enjoyed the valley. The people have been terrific and I love the fresh produce,” he said. “It’s been an all around great experience for me.”