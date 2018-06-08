CITY OF GRANGER
GRANGER COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF PUBLIC HEARING
To: The Citizens of the City of Granger
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the continued Public Hearing scheduled for June 18, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. to hear the application submitted by Jaquish Parker LLC, c/o Rose Parker for a zone amendment, has been cancelled. This hearing will be rescheduled at a later date and published in the City of Granger's paper of record, Daily Sun News and notification will be sent to all parties having interest in this application.
Residents may still submit written and/or oral comments concerning this zone amendment. Comments may also be submitted in writing to Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA. 98932. Any ques-tions concerning this application may be directed to City Hall at (509) 854-1725.
PUBLISHED: June 8, 2018
Alice Koerner, City Clerk/Treasurer
City of Granger
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
June 8, 2018
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment