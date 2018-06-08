CITY OF GRANGER

GRANGER COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF PUBLIC HEARING

To: The Citizens of the City of Granger

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the continued Public Hearing scheduled for June 18, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. to hear the application submitted by Jaquish Parker LLC, c/o Rose Parker for a zone amendment, has been cancelled. This hearing will be rescheduled at a later date and published in the City of Granger's paper of record, Daily Sun News and notification will be sent to all parties having interest in this application.

Residents may still submit written and/or oral comments concerning this zone amendment. Comments may also be submitted in writing to Granger City Hall, PO Box 1100, Granger, WA. 98932. Any ques-tions concerning this application may be directed to City Hall at (509) 854-1725.

PUBLISHED: June 8, 2018

Alice Koerner, City Clerk/Treasurer

City of Granger

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

June 8, 2018