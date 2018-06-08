Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
JUNE 7
Animal problem on West Fifth Street.
Funeral escort on Missouri Street.
Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.
Resident assist on Arikara Drive.
Residential alarm on Avenue G.
Fraud on Hillcrest Rad.
Fraud on West Wine Country Road.
Hit and run crash at Stover and West Wine Country roads.
Public service on West Second Street.
Parking problem on East Wine Country Road.
Suspicious activity at Division and East Fourth streets.
Public service on West Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity on Wallace Way.
GRANGER POLICE
JUNE 7
Domestic call on Main Street.
Abandoned vehicle on Bailey Avenue.
Domestic call on East A Street.
Noise complaint on Harris Avenue.
JUNE 8
Assist agency on Main Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
JUNE 7
Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.
Parking problem on Villareal Drive.
Noise complaint at East Decatur Avenue and South 10th Street.
Animal bite on Taylor Street.
Parking problem on Merrick Avenue.
Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.
Parking problem on Ismo Loop.
Parking problem on South 16th Street.
Parking problem on Apple Lane.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.
Burglary on East Edison Avenue.
Parking problem on Barnes Court.
Resident assist on South Sixth Street.
Residential alarm on Bountiful Avenue.
Suspicious activity at East Lincoln Avenue and South 14th Street.
Non-injury crash on Linco9ln Avenue.
Traffic offense on South First Street.
Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.
Resident assist on West South Hill Road.
Assist agency on South Fourth Street.
Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.
Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.
Assist agency on South First Street.
Resident assist on SW Crescent Avenue.
Resident assist on East Maple Way.
JUNE 8
Suspicious activity on Crescent Avenue.
Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.
Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.
WAPATO POLICE
JUNE 7
Assist agency on West Fifth Street.
Assist agency on Horschel Road.
Resident assist on West First Street.
Business alarm on South Satus Avenue.
Domestic call on West Second Street.
JUNE 8
Juvenile problem on South Wapato Avenue.
Assist agency on North Camas Avenue.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
JUNE 7
Domestic call on North Gulden Road, Mabton.
Vehicle theft on North Track Road, Toppenish.
Malicious mischief on North Granger Road, Zillah.
Welfare check on East McDonald Road, Toppenish.
Malicious mischief on Frazer Road, Grandview.
Resident complaint at Waneta and Alexander roads, Sunnyside.
Administrative duties on Main Street, Mabton.
Fraud on White Road, Zillah.
Vehicle theft at Indian Church Road and state Highway 223, Granger.
Vehicle theft on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.
Resident assist on Gurley Road, Granger.
Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Business alarm on Holmason Road, Grandview.
Assist agency on South McKinley Road, Toppenish.
Suspicious activity on Independence Road, Sunnyside.
Livestock incident at Hornby and Stover roads, Grandview.
JUNE 8
Domestic call on East Zillah Drive, Granger.
Business alarm on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Assist agency on South McKinley Road, Toppenish.
ZILLAH POLICE
JUNE 8
Assist agency on Main Street, Granger.
Business alarm on Vintage Valley Parkway.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment