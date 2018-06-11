12 booked into city jail

Twelve people were arrested and booked into the Sunnyside Municipal Jail over the weekend spanning June 8-11.
They are:
June 8
- Maurice Gene Sullivan III, 29, of 10665 E. Mieras Road, Yakima, 8:51 a.m. at 401 Homer St., fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence
- Ryan William Clifford, 31, of 6408 Dodger Drive, Pasco, 9:34 a.m., U.S. Marshall’s Office hold
- Antonio Cantu, 54, of 131 Parkland Drive No. 40, Sunnyside, 7:34 p.m., indecent exposure-victim younger than 14
- Joel Briones, 19, of 1204 North Ave., Sunnyside, 10:28 p.m., possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
June 9
- Juan Carlos Carriedo-Flores, 30, of 607 S. Division St., Toppenish, 3:45 a.m., first-degree negligent driving
June 10
- Diego Soto, 22, of 713 N. 16th St., Sunnyside, 2:44 a.m., driving while under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended/revoked
- Lorena Sanchez, 23, 1000 W. Fourth St., No. 1, Sunnyside, 5:05 a.m. at the intersection of Edison Avenue and South Sixth Street, reckless driving and third-degree driving while license suspended/revoked
- Marcos Antonio Cruz, 34, of 415 N. Fifth Ave., Yakima, 5:15 a.m. at intersection of Edison Avenue and South Sixth Street, allowing an unauthorized person to drive
- Luis A. Quezada-Perez, 27, of 29014 Road R S.W., Mattawa, 11:09 p.m., driving while under the influence
June 11
- Cervando A. Hernandez-Bravo, 19, of 1412 S. Sixth St., Sunnyside, 12:37 a.m., driving while under the influence
- Juan Alberto Uscanga-Perez, 26, of 1617 Landon Ave. No. 2, Yakima, 1:13 a.m., driving while under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended/revoked
- Jason Michael Espinoza, 36, a transient Sunnyside resident, 2:58 a.m. resisting arrest, and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass
As of Monday morning, the city jail had 54 inmates.
