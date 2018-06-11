Daily Sun logo

ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

As of Monday, June 11, 2018

Friday, June 15, 2018

Time of sale, 11:00 a.m.

Auto Bone Yard

406 South Division

Toppenish, WA 98948

(509) 865-3820

1993 DODGE DAK. PU BO4935Z

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

June 11, 2018

