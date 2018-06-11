American Legion announces 22 scholars

— The American Legion has announced 22 American Legion scholars from Grandview High School.

The fourth quarter vocational scholars are Darek Lilienthal in FFA and Gregory Vivar in SkillsUSA. Multiple students were acknowledged for DECA, including Marlene Castilleja, Elaina Gonzalez, Monica Macias, Jasmine Arregui, Alyze Cadengo, Christan Hernandez, Christal Mata Olivera, Lainey Mendoza and Jazzell Tovar.

The athletic scholars for spring sports are Marc Martinez for Boys Tennis; Monica Macias and Jazzell Tovar for Girls Tennis; Rocco Parrish and Marin Bender for Golf; Javier Corera for Soccer; Reese Ramos and Lainey Mendoza for Track; Angel Morales for Baseball; and, Isabella Arriaga and Alyssa Lara for Softball.

The Vocational Bronze Medal went to Gregory Vivar, Vocational Silver Medal to Elaina Gonzalez and Vocational Gold Medals went to Marlene Castilleja (DECA), Andrew Bradshaw (FFA) and Raul Magana (SkillsUSA).