— Former Bickleton resident Audrey F. Williams, 91, of Sunnyside, passed away Friday, June 8, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.



Audrey was born May 5, 1927, in Midwest, Wyo., the daughter of Blanche Marie (Conkel) and LaVain Clarence McGill.

Audrey moved from Nebraska to Sunnyside. After a year in Sunnyside, the family moved to Mabton, where she attended high school.

She met Glenn Williams at a picnic and they were married; they recently celebrated their 73rd anniversary.



Audrey was a member of the Bickleton Lodge and the 24 Club. She was a great cook, and pies were her specialty. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, sewing, and journaling.

Traveling was also a joy, and she toured Europe, South America, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. with Glenn.



Audrey was a living, gentle soul with a no-nonsense attitude. She had a wonderful sense if humor and a welcoming spirit.

She is survived by two daughters, two sons-in-law, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters.

Viewing and visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home, 528 S. Eighth St., Sunnyside. Audrey’s funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2018, at Smith Funeral Home. Burial will be afterward in Bickleton I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Bickleton, with a luncheon to follow in the church fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Audrey’s memory to the charity of your choice.

Audrey’s memorial book is online at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.