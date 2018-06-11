Bickleton High School honor roll announced

— Twenty-three Bickleton High School students have made the second semester 2017-2018 Honor Roll.

The students that achieved a grade-point average of 4.0 are Kira Harvey, Hannah Binfet, Leyla Gonzalez and Scott McBride.

Grade-point averages between 3.75-3.99 are Emily Hanson, Cesareo Arriaga, Aryanna Guillen, and Michael Gannon.

Grade-point averages between 3.50-3.74 are Hayden Andrews, Hunter Wentz and Ethan Mains.

Grade-point 3.25-3.49 are Dakota Riggs, Rosalinda Molina, Cody Strader, Nathan Hanson, Ethan Andrews and Hector Estrada.

Grade-point 3.00-3.24 are Christian Arriaga, Charlie Andrews, Jazmin Ayala, Eduardo Lemus, Zeke Gonzalez and Sawyer Luther.