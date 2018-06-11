Bickleton Middle School honor roll announced

— Bickleton Middle School has announced its second semester 2017-18 honor roll.

Adriana Gonzalez is the only student to achieve a grade-point average of 4.0.

The students that achieved grade-point averages of 3.75-3.99 are Luke Binfet, Maleah Jones, Adrian Vargas-Salas, Haylee Andrews, and Serena Jensen

The two students that achieved grade-point averages of 3.50-3.74 are Cheyenne Curtiss and Shelby Ingram

The students that achieved grade-point averages of 3.25-3.49 are John Cardenas, Daniela Gonzalez, and Sarah Merfeld.

The students that achieved grade-point averages of 3.00-3.24: Axel Espana-Talavera, Juan Ramirez