Granger Splash Park opens

— Gloomy skies over Granger Saturday, June 9, broke at 9:45, just in time for the sun to shine on the grand opening of the new water Splash Park.

At 10 a.m., as scheduled, Jo Klarich, of the Swimming Pool Committee, addressed the crowd of about 250 with a mother’s pride. She’s been recognized as the driving force behind summer relief for the town’s children.

“Thank you so much to the friends of Granger, the City of Granger and he State of Washington for joining the Pool Commitee to make our dream come true of a recreational water facility for the families of Granger,” Klarich said.

The crowd was good, the Pool Committee’s Helen Dod said, but she believed one of the recent 80-degree days would have brought more people out. It had rained overnight and was still raining Saturday morning.

Granger’s pool, which was built before 1950, was closed in 2000 and eventually demolished because of leaks that could no longer be fixed. Klarich said the Committee raised funds over 18 years to put in the splash park.

“Here’s it is,” he told the crowd. “Make use of it and, most of all, enjoy.

Mayor Jose Trevino thanked dignitaries Senator Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside and State Rep. Bruce Chandler of Granger for their assistance and presence. As the campaign was coming to its end, Klarich contacted Honeyford, saying Granger needed $40,000 to complete the project. He came up with the state funding.

Trevino thanked a large number of people for their donations and volunteerism, but he set aside special praise for the Public Works Department, addressing Director Jodie Luke.

Luke deflected it, saying, “It was the crew, not me.”

“All of these guys worked extra hours to finish in time for today,” the mayor said.

Trevino also thanked businesses and individuals for stepping up with donations, citing:

J.M. Eagle Manufacturing, Cargill, Waymire Electric, Johnny’s Quality Homes, Jeremy Rodriguez, Justin Rodriguez, Jesse Rodriguez, Poppoff Concrete Pumping, Wheeler Sand and Gravel, Ideal Lumber and Hardware, Doc’s on the Green, La Favorita, Doc’s Pizza, the Dino Storer and Carniceria la Candelaria.

Trevino also thanked Kelly Martin-Carter’s Roosevelt Elementary School Highy Capable Program students and Jan Golob’s first-grade home room.

Trevino and Luke helped Dodd and Klarich cut the ceremonial ribbon. Then Trevino and Klarich punched to buttons on the floor to trigger the water features.

“I’m sure the kids are going too learn this very fast.” the mayor said.

Even though the temperature was on the cool side, kids disrobed to their swim wear and started playing. In a matter of minutes, they no longer seemed to notice the cold.