Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 8

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on South Euclid Road.

Injury crash on McCreadie Road at North County Line Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Puterbaugh Road at West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Grandview Pavement Road.

Animal problem on Broadway Drive.

Malicious mischief on Cedar Street.

Animal problem on Washington Street.

Malicious mischief on West Second Street.

Malicious mischief on Cedar Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Burglary on Rainier Drive.

Illegal burning on Walnut Road.

Traffic hazard on Wallace Way.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Wilson Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

JUNE 9

Domestic disturbance on Arteaga Circle.

Burglary on Wilson Highway.

Burglary on West Bonnieview Road.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Grant Court.

Theft on South Euclid Road.

Theft on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on West Second Street.

Welfare check on Division Street at East Second Street.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road at West Fourth Street.

Welfare check on Wilson Highway.

Suicidal person on Ash Street at East Second Street.

JUNE 10

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Grant Court.

Residential alarm on Bethany Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Cedar Street.

Information on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Pleasant Avenue.

Assist agency on Queen Street.

Noise complaint on Pleasant Avenue at Apache Drive.

Domestic disturbance on East Wine Country Road.

JUNE 11

Public service on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 8

Suspicious circumstance on Mentzer Avenue.

Civil matter on Lapierre Road.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Animal problem on Roosevelt Avenue.

Animal problem on Roosevelt Avenue.

JUNE 9

Business alarm on East First Street.

Information on Main Street.

Animal problem on East E Street.

Shots fired on E Avenue.

JUNE 10

Traffic hazard on Goldendale Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Main Street.

Animal problem on East E Street.

Welfare check on Second Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

JUNE 8

Residential alarm on Ferry Road.

Fraud on state Highway 241.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 8

Transport on West Okanogan Place.

Traffic offense Waneta Road at Allen Road.

Burglary on Federal Way.

Parking problem on South 13th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Found property on Reeves Way.

Non-injury crash on Heffron Street at West Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Welfare check on East Custer Avenue.

Welfare check on South First Street.

Trespassing on East Custer Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Illegal burning on South 15th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on West Grandview Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Tacoma Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Tacoma Avenue.

Non-injury crash on West South Hill Road at Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on South First Street at Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Assist agency on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on Federal Way.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

Information on South Street.

Business alarm on East South Hill Road.

Animal problem on Roosevelt Court.

Assist resident on South 15th Street.

Residential alarm on Reeves Way.

Residential alarm on Harvest Place.

Traffic offense on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Eastway Drive.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on Centennial Park.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Warrant service on East Edison Avenue.

Robbery on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal bite on Tacoma Avenue.

Noise complaint on Saul Road.

JUNE 9

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Driving under the influence on South Sixth Street.

Sex crime on Tacoma Avenue.

Burglary on South Seventh Street.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Columbia Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

Vehicle theft on North 16th Street.

Domestic disturbance on North 10th Street.

Theft on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on Scoon Road.

Suspicious circumstance on state Highway 241.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on Centennial Plaza.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Road.

Domestic disturbance on West Riverside Avenue.

Lost property on East Edison Avenue.

Noise complaint on Scoon Road.

Suicidal person on Ash Street at East Second Street.

Traffic offense on Allen Road at Penn Avenue.

JUNE 10

Traffic hazard on Sunnyside Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Driving under the influence on North Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street.

Residential alarm Crescent Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Woods Road.

Residential alarm Crescent Avenue.

Traffic stop on Gregory Avenue.

Assist resident on West Grandview Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Cascade Way.

Attempt to locate on South 11th Street.

Traffic stop on Emerald Road at Portview Lane.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on Emerald Road at Snipes Pump Road.

Noise complaint on Outlook Road.

Juvenile problem on Woods Road at Chestnut Avenue.

Noise complaint on South 14th Street.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway at North First Street.

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway at Homer Street.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue at South 13th Street.

Driving under the influence on South Hill Road at Canadienne Street.

Driving under the influence on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

JUNE 11

Suspicious circumstance on Waneta Road.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Park Drive.

Residential alarm on Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Waneta Road.

Resident dispute on South Ninth Street.

Welfare check on Picard Place.

Runaway juvenile on Woods Road.

Mental subject on Picard Place.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 8

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Lobby contact at South Simcoe Avenue.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Resident dispute on East B Street.

Assist agency on West Fifth Street.

Medical emergency on West First Street.

Assist agency on South Simcoe Avenue.

Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Civil matter on South Wapato Avenue.

JUNE 9

Medical emergency on South Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on Knight Lane.

Malicious mischief on South Wapato Avenue.

Death investigation on South Wapato Avenue.

Information on West Fifth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Campbell Road at Progressive Road.

Theft on South Wasco Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Kemper Road.

Burglary on South Camas Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Wasco Avenue.

Noise complaint on Mt. Adams Drive.

Residential alarm on South Satus Avenue.

Burglary on West Third Street.

JUNE 10

Assist agency on West Third Street.

Animal problem on South Satus Avenue.

Welfare check on Brain Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Campbell Road.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Medical emergency on East Elizabeth Street.

Assist agency on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency on North Track Road.

Vehicle theft on South Yakima Avenue.

Assist resident on South Simcoe Avenue.

Civil matter on South Yakima Avenue.

JUNE 11

Assist agency on West Wapato Road.

Unwanted guest on West Wapato Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 8

Industrial incident on Phipps Road, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Civil matter on Gurley Road, Granger.

Resident dispute on East B Street, Wapato.

Weapon offense on West Sunnyside Road at Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Hit-and-run crash on Gulden Road, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on West South Hill Road at Southwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Donald Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Wenas Avenue, Wapato.

Theft on First Avenue, Zillah.

Livestock theft on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Sheller Road at state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Home Acres Road, Wapato.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at Milepost 22, Mabton.

Residential alarm on Ferry Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Dogwood Lane, Wapato.

Residential alarm on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Stover Road, Grandview.

Unwanted guest on Knight Lane, Wapato.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway at Factory Road, Sunnyside.

JUNE 9

Assist agency on Knight Lane, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Knight Lane, Wapato.

Assist agency on Shields Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Assist agency on Huli Circle, Wapato.

Sex crime on Tacoma Avenue, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 8

Court order violation on Reo Drive.

Assist agency on Reo Drive.

Theft on First Avenue.

Shots fired on North Beech Street.

Business alarm on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Domestic disturbance on Second Avenue.

JUNE 9

Noise complaint on Rainier Avenue at Seventh Street.

JUNE 10

Assist agency on Goldendale Avenue.

Assist agency on Darby Road.