Special meeting set for police hiring rules

Civil Service Commission meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

As of Monday, June 11, 2018

SUNNYSIDE — The city Civil Service Commission will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, to discuss revising rules for the police hiring process.

The meeting was called by Chairman Ron Hochhalter.

It will take place in the city Executive Conference Room of City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave.

