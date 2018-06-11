Special meeting set for police hiring rules

SUNNYSIDE — The city Civil Service Commission will meet in special session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, to discuss revising rules for the police hiring process.
The meeting was called by Chairman Ron Hochhalter.
It will take place in the city Executive Conference Room of City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment