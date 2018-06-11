Summer concert series begins in Yakima

YAKIMA — The Downtown Summer Nights Concert Series returns from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 14 on North Front Street.
“With local food and art vendors featured, and a kids’ area, this is a family-friendly event that serves as a perfect way to celebrate the home stretch of the work week,” city Economic Development Manager Sean Hawkin said.
The 2018 series kicks off with the Blake Noble Band.
North Front Street, between Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way and Yakima Avenue, will be closed for the show.
The event is free and open to all ages.
