IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

NO. 18-2-01962-39

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

NEW PARADIGM REAL ESTATE & INVESTMENTS, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company

Plaintiff,

vs.

KENNETH A. BARRETT, a single person; All other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein.

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: KENNETH A. BARRETT, a single person; and All other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days of the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: within sixty (60) days after the 11th day of June, 2018, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled Court and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, New Paradigm Real Estate & Investments, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in the case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this quiet title action is for a judicial determination excluding the Defendants from any interest or lien in certain real property, situated in Yakima County, State of Washington, to-wit:

The West 60 feet of the North 150 feet of Lot 7, of LEAMING'S ADDITION TO NORTH YAKIMA, now Yakima, Washington, according to the official plat thereof recorded in Volume A of Plats, page 71, records of Yakima County, Washington.

DATED this 6th day of June, 2018.

HALVERSON NORTHWEST Law Group P.C.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

By: Brett N. Goodman WSBA No. 49727

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

June 11, 18, 25, July 2, 9 and 16, 2018