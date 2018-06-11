IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF YAKIMA

Case No.: 17-2-03180-39

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JERRY E. INGRAM; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SHARLAINE B. INGRAM,; KURT INGRAM; RONALD SMITH; CHANEL KORANDO; ROGER SMITH; RICHARD SMITH; REBECCA URIBE; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF WASHINGTON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

To: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JERRY E. INGRAM; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SHARLAINE B. INGRAM; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of May, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is a foreclosure of the property commonly known as 1908 S 18TH ST, UNION GAP, WA 98903, Yakima County, Washington as a result of a default under the terms of the note and deed of trust.

DATED: May 3, 2018

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

/s/ Matthew G. Stamper

Matthew Stamper WSBA No. 46685

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

Attorney for Plaintiff

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11 and 18, 2018