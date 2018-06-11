Toppenish chamber looking for parade entries Wild West Rodeo will take place July 7

— Entrants are being sought for the annual Wild West Parade, scheduled for 11 a.m. July 7.

The parade coincides with Toppenish Rodeo weekend.

The parade will begin at the Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 600 S. Division St., and work its way through downtown, ending on C Street near the Northern Pacific Railway museum, officials said.

Prior to the start of the parade, the Lion's Club will offer breakfast from 6-10 a.m. at Post Office Park, located at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and South Alder Street.

For an application or information on entering your group, business or float in the parade, contact the Toppenish Chamber of Commerce at 509-865-3262.