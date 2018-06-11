Toppenish council meets tonight

TOPPENISH — The City Council will meet in chambers at 7 tonight to hear a finance report and consider procedures to negotiate a new city manager contract.
In other business, the council is expected to amend Title 3 of the municipal code to authorize disposition of property other than real estate.
It will also learn about the $55,000 Legends Casino grant allocated for the city's fire and police departments.
