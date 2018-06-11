Two blood drives planned for Sunnyside

The Daily Sun
As of Monday, June 11, 2018
SUNNYSIDE — Due to a shortage in blood, the American Red Cross is hosting two blood drives in the city the next four weeks.
Sunnyside blood drives are:
Zillah hosted a blood drive on Monday, June 11.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment