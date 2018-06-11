Two blood drives planned for Sunnyside

— Due to a shortage in blood, the American Red Cross is hosting two blood drives in the city the next four weeks.

Sunnyside blood drives are:

June 28 — noon to 6 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 906 E. Edison Ave.

July 3 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunnyside Assisted Living, 907 Ida Belle Road.

Zillah hosted a blood drive on Monday, June 11.