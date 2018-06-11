Wapato, PACE graduations on tap

WAPATO — Wapato and PACE high schools' graduation ceremonies will take place this week.
Wapato High School's commencement is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima.
School officials said this year's graduating class has been offered $1.3 million in scholarships.
PACE, the district's alternative high school, will host commencement at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in the school gymnasium, 310. S. Wasco Ave.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment