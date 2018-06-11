Wapato, PACE graduations on tap Commencements will be in Yakima and Wapato

— Wapato and PACE high schools' graduation ceremonies will take place this week.

Wapato High School's commencement is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima.

School officials said this year's graduating class has been offered $1.3 million in scholarships.

PACE, the district's alternative high school, will host commencement at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in the school gymnasium, 310. S. Wasco Ave.