Burglary suspect caught in the act

— A suspect in two June 9 burglaries is home on pre-trial release following a June 12 preliminary hearing.

Jaime Alberto Reyna, 18, faces two counts residential burglary, first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary.

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin S. Naught released Reyna and the date of arraignment has not yet been made available by the court clerk’s office.

The morning of June 9, police were alerted to an attempted burglary in the 300 block of Wilson Highway, a narrative written by Det. James Driscoll said.

He found windows and screens were damaged at the home, records show.

Not an hour after the initial report at 7:53 a.m., residential alarm in the 500 block of West Bonnieview Road alerted police to another potential burglary, Driscoll said.

Police arrived on scene, and officer Cole Hecker spotted Reyna as he attempted to flee from a window, records show.

Jewelry was reported stolen from the home, and forced entry to a camper made, Driscoll said.

Reyna admitted breaking into the second home and stealing the jewelry after his Miranda rights were read to him, Driscoll said.