Police book 6 at Sunnyside Jail

— There are six people facing charges after being booked into the Sunnyside Jail June 11-12.

June 11 arrests include:

• Antonio Bustos Ruiz, 45, 449 S. Sixth St., Sunnyside, driving without a valid license.

• Gilbert Vela Perales-Esperanza, 48, 641 Outlook Road, Outlook, five counts third-degree driving while license suspended, four of them warrants.

• Gabriela Ortega, 28, 306 Klock Road, Grandview, obstructing a law enforcement officer and fourth-degree assault.

• Miguel Angel Cervantes, 32, 306 Klock Road, Grandview, a warrant for driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and knowingly making a false statement.

June 12 arrests include:

• Derrick Curtis Stahi, 38, 70 Egan Road, Wapato, third-degree theft.

• Jose L. Arias-Contreras, 25, 1923 Auto Ave., Stockton, Calif., driving without a valid license.