Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 8

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on South Euclid Road.

Injury crash at McCreadie and North County Line roads.

Abandoned vehicle at Puterbaugh Road and West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Grandview Pavement Road.

Animal problem on Broadway Drive.

Malicious mischief on Cedar Street.

Animal problem on Washington Street.

Malicious mischief on West Second Street.

Malicious mischief on Cedar Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Burglary on Rainier Drive.

Illegal burning on Walnut Road.

Traffic hazard on Wallace Way.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Wilson Highway.

Suspicious activity on Division Street.

JUNE 9

Domestic call on Arteaga Circle.

Burglary on Wilson Highway.

Burglary on West Bonnieview Road.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Grant Court.

Theft on South Euclid Road.

Theft on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on West Second Street.

Welfare check at Division and East Second streets.

Traffic hazard at Grandridge Road and West Fourth Street.

Welfare check on Wilson Highway.

Suicidal person at Ash and East Second streets.

JUNE 10

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Grant Court.

Residential alarm on Bethany Road.

Suspicious activity on Cedar Street.

Informational call on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Pleasant Avenue.

Assist agency on Queen Street.

Noise complaint at Pleasant Avenue and Apache Drive.

Domestic call on East Wine Country Road.

JUNE 11

Public service on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 8

Suspicious activity on Mentzer Avenue.

Civil matter on LaPierre Road.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Animal problem on Roosevelt Avenue.

Animal problem on Roosevelt Avenue.

JUNE 9

Business alarm on East First Street.

Informational call on Main Street.

Animal problem on East E Street.

Shots reported fired on E Avenue.

JUNE 10

Traffic hazard on Goldendale Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Main Street.

Animal problem on East E Street.

Welfare check on Second Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

JUNE 8

Residential alarm on Ferry Road.

Fraud on state Highway 241.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 8

Prisoner transport on West Okanogan Place, Kennewick.

Traffic offense at Waneta and Allen roads.

Burglary on Federal Way.

Parking problem at South 13th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Found property on Reeves Way.

Non-injury crash at Heffron Street and West Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South 16th Street.

Welfare check on East Custer Avenue.

Welfare check on South First Street.

Trespassing on East Custer Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Illegal burning on South 15th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on West Grandview Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Tacoma Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Tacoma Avenue.

Non-injury crash at West South Hill Road and SW Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem at South First Street and SW Crescent Avenue.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Assist agency on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Informational call on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Federal Way.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Parkland Drive.

Informational call on South Street.

Business alarm on East South Hill Road.

Animal problem on Roosevelt Court.

Resident assist on South 15th Street.

Residential alarm on Reeves Way.

Residential alarm on Harvest Place.

Traffic offense on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Eastway Drive.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency at East Edison Avenue and South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Warrant service on East Edison Avenue.

Robbery on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal bite on Tacoma Avenue.

Noise complaint on Saul Road.

JUNE 9

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Driving under the influence on South Sixth Street.

Sex crime on Tacoma Avenue.

Burglary on South Seventh Street.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Columbia Avenue.

Domestic call on South 11th Street.

Vehicle theft on North 16th Street.

Domestic call on North 10th Street.

Theft on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on Scoon Road.

Suspicious activity on state Highway 241.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency at East Edison Avenue and South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Suspicious activity on East Edison Road.

Domestic call on West Riverside Avenue.

Lost property on East Edison Avenue.

Noise complaint on Scoon Road.

Suicidal person at Ash and East Second streets, Grandview.

Traffic offense at Allen Road at Penn Avenue.

JUNE 10

Traffic hazard on Sunnyside Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Driving under the influence on North Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on South Ninth Street.

Residential alarm on Crescent Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Woods Road.

Residential alarm on Crescent Avenue.

Traffic stop on Gregory Avenue.

Resident assist on West Grandview Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Cascade Way.

Attempt to locate on South 11th Street.

Traffic stop at Emerald Road and Portview Lane.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Traffic stop at Emerald and Snipes Pump roads.

Noise complaint on Outlook Road.

Juvenile problem at Woods Road and Chestnut Avenue.

Noise complaint on South 14th Street.

Traffic stop at Yakima Valley Highway and North First Street.

Driving under the influence at Yakima Valley Highway and Homer Street.

Traffic stop at East Lincoln Avenue and South 13th Street.

Driving under the influence at South Hill Road and Canadienne Street.

Driving under the influence on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

JUNE 11

Suspicious activity on Waneta Road.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Park Drive.

Residential alarm on Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Waneta Road.

Resident dispute on South Ninth Street.

Welfare check on Picard Place.

Runaway juvenile on Woods Road.

Mental subject on Picard Place.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 8

Suspicious activity on West First Street.

Lobby contact on South Simcoe Avenue.

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.

Resident dispute on East B Street.

Assist agency on West Fifth Street.

Medical emergency on West First Street.

Assist agency on South Simcoe Avenue.

Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Civil matter on South Wapato Avenue.

JUNE 9

Medical emergency on South Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on Knight Lane.

Malicious mischief on South Wapato Avenue.

Death investigation on South Wapato Avenue.

Informational call on West Fifth Street.

Hit-and-run crash at Campbell and Progressive roads.

Theft on South Wasco Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Kemper Road.

Burglary on South Camas Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Wasco Avenue.

Noise complaint on Mt. Adams Drive.

Residential alarm on South Satus Avenue.

Burglary on West Third Street.

JUNE 10

Assist agency on West Third Street.

Animal problem on South Satus Avenue.

Welfare check on Brain Lane.

Domestic call on Campbell Road.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Medical emergency on East Elizabeth Street.

Assist agency on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency on North Track Road.

Vehicle theft on South Yakima Avenue.

Resident assist on South Simcoe Avenue.

Civil matter on South Yakima Avenue.

JUNE 11

Assist agency on West Wapato Road.

Unwanted guest on West Wapato Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 8

Industrial incident on Phipps Road, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Civil matter on Gurley Road, Granger.

Resident dispute on East B Street, Wapato.

Weapon offense at West Sunnyside Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Hit-and-run crash on Gulden Road, Mabton.

Non-injury crash at West South Hill Road and SW Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Donald Road, Wapato.

Animal problem on Wenas Avenue, Wapato.

Theft on First Avenue, Zillah.

Livestock theft on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft at Sheller Road and state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Home Acres Road, Wapato.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at Milepost 22, Mabton.

Residential alarm on Ferry Road, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on Dogwood Lane, Wapato.

Residential alarm on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Stover Road, Grandview.

Unwanted guest on Knight Lane, Wapato.

Court order violation at Yakima Valley Highway and Factory Road, Sunnyside.

JUNE 9

Assist agency on Knight Lane, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Knight Lane, Wapato.

Assist agency on Shields Road, Wapato.

Resident assist on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Assist agency on Huli Circle, Wapato.

Sex crime on Tacoma Avenue, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 8

Court order violation on Reo Drive.

Assist agency on Reo Drive.

Theft on First Avenue.

Shots reported fired on North Beech Street.

Business alarm on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Domestic call on Second Avenue.

JUNE 9

Noise complaint at Rainier Avenue and Seventh Street.

JUNE 10

Assist agency on Goldendale Avenue.

Assist agency on Darby Road.