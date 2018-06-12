Suicidal person prompts police response

— Law enforcement officers from several agencies responded to the city Saturday night, June 9, for a suicidal person.

A 44-year-old male at a residence at Ash and East Second streets was threatening to kill himself with a gun just before 11 p.m., Assistant Police Chief Mike Hopp said.

A negotiator at the scene, using a phone, was able to “talk him out,” Hopp said.

After an hour and 40 minutes, the man was convinced suicide wasn’t necessary, and officers recovered a pistol inside the home, Hopp said.

“We were able to get him help,” Hopp said.