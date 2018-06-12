Suicidal person prompts police response

GRANDVIEW — Law enforcement officers from several agencies responded to the city Saturday night, June 9, for a suicidal person.
A 44-year-old male at a residence at Ash and East Second streets was threatening to kill himself with a gun just before 11 p.m., Assistant Police Chief Mike Hopp said.
A negotiator at the scene, using a phone, was able to “talk him out,” Hopp said.
After an hour and 40 minutes, the man was convinced suicide wasn’t necessary, and officers recovered a pistol inside the home, Hopp said.
“We were able to get him help,” Hopp said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment