Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 7

Resident assist on East Allen Road.

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

Life flight patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Children’s Hospital, Seattle.

Medical alarm on Saul Road. False alarm.

JUNE 8

Aid call on Phipps Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call at West Sunnyside Avenue and Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.

Fire alarm on Ida Belle Street. False alarm.

Aid call on South Third Street. No transport.

JUNE 9

Assist Yakima County Fire District No. 5 on Chaffee Road.

Aid call on South 11th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Countryview Road. No transport.

Aid call on Blaine Avenue. No transport.

Automatic alarm on Ida Belle Street.

Resident assist on South Fifth Street.

Fire alarm on Blaine Avenue. Riser problem.

Aid call on Lee Road, Cleveland. No transport.

Aid call on South Eighth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Lee Road, Cleveland. Return to station.

Resident assist on North 16th Street.

Aid call on Otis Avenue.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Aid call on Gap Road. Unable to locate.

JUNE 11

Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South Seventh Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital for airlift.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.