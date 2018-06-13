CITY OF TOPPENISH

21 West First Avenue

Toppenish, WA 98948

The following is a summary of the Ordinance passed by the Toppenish City Council on June 11, 2018:

ORDINANCE 2018-01

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 3 OF THE TOPPENISH MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD NEW CHAPTER 3.04 AUTHORIZING DISPOSITION OF PROPERTY OTHER THAN REAL ESTATE

A copy of the complete text is available at City Hall, 21 West First Avenue. Copies will be made upon request to the City Clerk’s Office (865-2080).

Debbie Zabell, CMC, Finance Director/City Clerk

PUBLISHED:

Daily Sun News- June 13, 2018

ATENCION: AVISO LEGAL

JLo siguiente es un resumen de la Ordenanza

aprobada por el Ayuntamiento de Toppenish el 11 de Junio 2018:

ORDENANZA 2018-01

UNA ORDENANZA QUE MODIFICA TITULO 3 DEL CODIGO MUNICIPAL DE TOPPENISH PARA AGREGAR UN NUEVO CAPITULO 3.04 AUTORIZAR LA DISPOSICION DE PROPIEDAD QUE NO SEA INMOBILIARIA

Una copia del texto completo está disponible en el ayuntamiento, 21 West First Avenue. Las copias se harán bajo petición a la oficina del secretario municipal (865-2080).

Debbie Zabell, CMC, Directora de finanzas/Secretaria Municipal

Publicado en Daily Sun News el 13 de Junio 2018.