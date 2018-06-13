CITY OF ZILLAH

PLANNING DEPARTMENT

City of Zillah- 2040 Comprehensive Plan Amendment and Rezone

Notice of Proposal and SEPA Threshold Determination -Determination of Non-Significance & Public Hearings

File No. COMP 2018-02, RZ 2018-03 & ER 2018-04

NOTICE OF PROPOSAL

Notice is hereby given that the City of Zillah has prepared draft amendments to the City Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map and Rezoning of various properties in accordance with the provisions of the Washington State Growth Management Act. An Environmental Checklist for these non-project actions has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Washington State Environmental Policy Act. Copies of the proposed revised Comprehensive Plan amendment(s) are available for review at Zillah City Hall, 503 First Avenue, Zillah, WA 98953, between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the city website www.cityofzillah.us.

ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW & APPEAL PROCESS

It is anticipated that the City will issue a Determination of Non-Significance for these non-project actions. As a result, a single integrated public review and comment period is being provided to receive comments on the draft Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map amendments and the likely SEPA Threshold Determination in accordance with the DNS process outlined in WAC 197-11-340. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of these proposed non-project actions. Mitigation measures may be included under applicable codes regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. Any appeals of the final SEPA determination will be held at the July 17th, 2018 meeting.

OPEN & CLOSED RECORD PUBLIC HEARINGS

Written comments on the proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map, and/or likely SEPA Threshold Determination must be submitted, no later than Thursday June 28, 2018 at 4 PM to City of Zillah, PO Box 475, Zillah, WA 98953. Be sure to reference File No. COMP 2018-02, RZ 2018-03 & ER 2018-04 in your correspondence. In addition, written or oral comments may be submitted at a public hearings sponsored by the Zillah Planning Commission on July 17th & Aug. 7th, 2018 at 7 pm at Council Chambers located at 111 7th Street, Zillah, WA 98953.

It is anticipated that the Planning Commission will be forwarding their final recommendation on the proposed amendments to the Zillah City Council following their meeting on Aug. 7th, 2018. It is further anticipated that the City Council will be conducting a Final Closed Record Public Hearing on the recommended Comprehensive Plan and Rezone applications with final action being taken on Aug. 20th, 2018 at 7 pm. If you would like to receive notices regarding future meetings and public hearings on the Comprehensive Plan and/or to receive a copy of the SEPA Threshold Determination, or if you have questions regarding the comprehensive planning process, please contact Ardele Steele at 509-829-5151.

Dated this 11th day of June, 2018

/s/ Sharon Bounds, City Administrator

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

June 13, 2018