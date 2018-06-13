Deanne M. Moffett, 60, of Wapato, died June 12, 2018 in Toppenish.

She was born Oct. 14, 2018 in Lewiston.

Dressing will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato with overnight services to follow at Toppenish Community Center. Burial will be Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Winnier Cemetery in Toppenish.