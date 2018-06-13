Deanne M. Moffett, 60, of Wapato, died June 12, 2018 in Toppenish.
She was born Oct. 14, 2018 in Lewiston.
Dressing will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato with overnight services to follow at Toppenish Community Center. Burial will be Friday, June 15, 2018 at the Winnier Cemetery in Toppenish.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment