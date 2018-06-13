Ellen L. Plunk, 80, of Wapato, died June 11, 2018 in Yakima.

She was born Sept. 23, 1937 in Springfield, Ill.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 22 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato with burial to follow at the Reservation Commu-nity Memorial Park in Wap-ato.