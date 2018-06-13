Fire on Interstate being extinguished

West Benton Fire Rescue
Firefighters from West Benton Fire Rescue Protection District No. 2 extinguish a grass fire on Interstate 82.
By Jennie McGhan
As of Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Firefighters with West Benton Fire Rescue are at the scene of a grass fire on Interstate 82, Milepost 96.
The blaze, reported at about 11 a.m. June 12, has consumed scrub grass and sagebrush along the freeway, but is nearly contained.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment