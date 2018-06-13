Lamprey return to Umatilla River

— Pacific lamprey are returning to the Umatilla River in record numbers.

From the late 1960s through the early 2000s, lamprey were functionally extinct in the Umatilla Basin.

Less than five years ago, only a few hundred Pacific lamprey returned to the Umatilla River each year.



However, through efforts such as adult translocation, scientists with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have counted more the 2,600 of the ancient fish migrating up the river to spawn this spring.

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla have worked for nearly 25 years to increase lamprey numbers, officials said.

The Bonneville Power Administration has funded most of the tribe’s lamprey projects. Bonneville ratepayers have spent over $5 million in the Umatilla Basin for lamprey in the last decade, officials said.

“Lamprey are culturally important and a critical first food for tribes. And while they’ve been around for millions of years, until rather recently, managers failed to understand their importance within the food web,” says Aaron Jackson, fisheries biologist with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. “Our focus now is to continue lamprey supplementation actions to bolster the overall numbers of lamprey in the Umatilla and other ceded area basins.”

“We understand the cultural significance of Pacific lamprey to the tribes which is one reason we’ve funded lamprey projects in the Umatilla,” says Lorri Bodi, Bonneville vice president of Environment, Fish and Wild-life. “As a food source for other creatures, lamprey are also very important to a healthy functioning ecosystem such as in the Umatilla River so it’s great to see our efforts paying off.”

In Washington state, the Yakama Nation is also working to restore lamprey to the Yakima River.

Pacific lamprey spend the majority of their lives as tiny larvae in streams from 3-7 years before migrating out to sea.

Adult lamprey have a sucker-like mouth that allows them to be parasitic while in the ocean.

They attach to fish and other marine mammals for feeding.

Lamprey usually live in the ocean for 1-3 years before returning to fresh water to spawn.

Similar to salmon, lamprey die after spawning and their carcasses provide marine rich nutrients to streams.