AFTER RECORDING RETURN TO:

Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc.

c/o Schweet Linde & Coulson, PLLC

575 S Michigan ST

Seattle WA 98108

WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

If you filed bankruptcy or have been discharged in bankruptcy, this communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an attempt to collect this debt from you personally.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TO: Catalina Alvarez

John Doe Alvarez

Occupants

O.I.C. of Washington

State of Washington

Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc., will on JULY 13, 2018, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the main entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse, (2nd Street Entrance) 128 North 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98902, in the City of Yakima, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Yakima State of Washington, to wit:

LOT 18 AND THE EAST 12.5 FEET OF LOT 19, BLOCK 11, PLAT OF FIRST ADDITION TO MABTON, WN., RECORDED IN VOLUME “A” OF PLATS, PAGE 92, RECORDS OF YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON (TAX PARCEL NO. 220801-13460)

(commonly known a 319 Pine Street, Mabton, WA 98935), which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust, dated August 3, 2005, recorded August 8, 2005, under Auditor’s File No. 7467083 records of Yakima County, Washington, from Catalina Alvarez, as her separate estate, as Grantor, to C U Services of Washington, Inc., as original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of 1st Security Bank of Washington, as beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

16 Delinquent Payments at $231.90 (December 1, 2016 to March 1, 2018): $3,710.40

Unpaid Accrued Late Charges: $174.00

Forced Place Insurance: $153.15

TOTAL DUE: $4,037.55*

*plus all attorney’s fees and costs and foreclosure fees and costs incurred, less any applicable suspense

Default other than failure to make monthly payments:

Delinquent General Taxes for 2016 and 2017 in the amounts of $630.11 and $808.39 respectively, plus interest and penalties;

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal of $ 9,341.05, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from November 1, 2016, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 13TH day of July 2018. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 2nd day of July, 2018 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 2nd day of July, 2018 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 2nd day of July, 2018 (11 days before the sale date), by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Catalina Alvarez

John Doe Alvarez

Both at: P.O. Box 796

Granger, WA 98932

Catalina Alvarez

John Doe Alvarez

Both at: 319 Pine Street

Mabton, WA 98935

by both first class and certified mail on January 10, 2018, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on January 18, 2017, with said written Notice of Default or the Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing, to any person requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission

Telephone: Toll-free 1-877-894-HOME

(1-877-894-4663)

Website:

http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Telephone: Toll-free 1-877-741-3281

Website:

http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/in-dex.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/hcs.cfm

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: Toll-free 1-888-201-1014

Website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

DATED: March 8, 2018.

RAINIER FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC.,

Successor Trustee

By: /s/Thomas S. Linde, Vice President

Rainier Foreclosure Services, Inc. c/o

SCHWEET LINDE & COULSON, PLLC

575 S Michigan ST

Seattle WA 98108

(206) 275-1010

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

June 13 and July 4, 2018